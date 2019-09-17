Eagles' Miles Sanders: Gets vote of confidence
Coach Doug Pederson expressed confidence in Sanders on Monday, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Sanders led all Eagles running backs in offensive snaps Sunday in Atlanta with 35, which was followed by Darren Sproles' 28 and Jordan Howard's 18. Meanwhile, Corey Clement was contained to just 10 plays on special teams. Sanders wasn't exactly efficiently with his reps -- 10 carries for 28 yards and three receptions (on four targets) for nine yards -- but Sproles and Howard were even less so. With the vote of confidence from Pederson, Sanders should continue to lead the backfield Week 3 against a Lions defense that has conceded 5.2 YPC so far this season.
