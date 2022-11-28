Sanders rushed 21 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns while pulling in all three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 40-33 win over the Packers.

Sanders and Jalen Hurts put on a rushing clinic Sunday, combining for exactly 300 rushing yards between the two. The dominant performance came at just the right time for Philly's lead back, as he appeared to hit a midseason wall coming off of two mediocre performances. The 25-year-old also set new career highs in rushing yards (900) and touchdowns (eight) with six games left in the 2022 schedule. Sanders may find it difficult to replicate this monster game against the Titans' stout run defense Sunday, but he remains a must-start fantasy asset running behind an elite offensive line.