Sanders ran for 58 yards on 15 carries against Arizona on Sunday while catching two passes for six yards on three targets.

The Cardinals played better defense than in most other weeks, and Sanders couldn't get much going as the Eagles mustered just 20 points against a previously beleaguered Arizona defense. So long as Sanders maintains his recent workload share -- the second-most active Eagles running back (Kenneth Gainwell) saw just three carries and zero targets in this game -- then better days should be ahead. Sanders can run with the ball and in its current construction the Eagles offense appears headed toward a high point total in 2022. If Sanders just maintains his current usage tendencies he will bounce back, hopefully as soon as against Dallas in Week 6.