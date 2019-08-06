Sanders could be the Eagles' No. 1 back soon if he is not already, Matt Mullin of PhillyVoice reports.

Both Sanders and his primary competition, Jordan Howard, have issues in the passing game, but the rookie has been good enough in that regard while simply making the most plays. There is a growing media consensus that Sanders is the more talented of the pair, and while the Eagles will employ a committee, the Penn State product could head into the season handling the bulk of the work, especially on early downs.