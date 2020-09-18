Sanders said Friday that he's 100 percent healthy and hopeful to handle a full workload, Bo Wulf of The Athletic reports.

Playing time is up to the coaching staff, but it sounds like Sanders considers himself ready for a sizable role. After sitting out Week 1 with a hamstring injury, he's expected to get the start Sunday afternoon against the Rams. It remains to be seen how much Boston Scott and Corey Clement will mix in off the bench.