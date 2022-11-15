Sanders rushed 12 times for 54 yards and failed to catch his only target in Monday's 32-21 loss to the Commanders.

Sanders didn't have a chance to get rolling, as Washington enjoyed a massive edge in time of possession. His third rushing attempt of the game didn't come until there were just over five minutes left in the third quarter. When he got the ball, Sanders was fairly effective, but the Eagles were forced into a pass-heavy approach as they trailed in the second half for the first time this season and ultimately suffered their first defeat of 2022. Philadelphia's likely to get back to playing from ahead in Week 11 against the 4-5-1 Colts.