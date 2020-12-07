Sanders carried the ball 10 times for 31 yards and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Packers.

He was actually the Eagles' leading rusher on the day, although Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts combined for 47 rushing yards between them. Sanders has now had two quiet performances in a row, and things won't get any easier for him in Week 14 against the Saints.