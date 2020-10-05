Sanders rushed 13 times for 46 yards and caught two passes (four targets) for 30 yards in Sunday's 25-20 win over the 49ers.

Sanders failed to reach 100 combined yards for the first time in his three starts this season. The 49ers' defense has been ravaged by injuries early on, but they remain stout against the run due to defensive line depth and talented linebackers. The positive news for Sanders' fantasy owners is that he continued to dominate the running back touches, with no other back receiving more than two carries or one reception. Another rough matchup looms in the form of the Steelers' vaunted defense Sunday, but Sanders' volume of touches should provide a high floor in terms of fantasy production.