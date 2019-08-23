Sanders and Jordan Howard didn't play in Thursday's preseason loss to Baltimore.

Sanders got the start the previous week against Jacksonville, taking five carries for 31 yards while sharing first-team snaps with Howard. The Eagles used their third preseason game to take a look at Corey Clement, who is working his way back from a knee injury and now appears on track for a roster spot. It isn't quite clear how coach Doug Pederson will divide backfield snaps, but there's no doubt Sanders is a part of the plan -- possibly even the main part.

