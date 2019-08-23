Eagles' Miles Sanders: Held out to rest
Sanders and Jordan Howard didn't play in Thursday's preseason loss to Baltimore.
Sanders got the start the previous week against Jacksonville, taking five carries for 31 yards while sharing first-team snaps with Howard. The Eagles used their third preseason game to take a look at Corey Clement, who is working his way back from a knee injury and now appears on track for a roster spot. It isn't quite clear how coach Doug Pederson will divide backfield snaps, but there's no doubt Sanders is a part of the plan -- possibly even the main part.
