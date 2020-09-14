The Eagles have "decent hope" that Sanders (hamstring) will be available for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Clark of NBCSports Philadelphia reports.

Sanders sat out Philadelphia's season-opening loss to Washington due to the hamstring injury that's plagued him since the later stages of training camp, but he did manage to log a trio of limited practices leading up to the contest. There's reason to be optimistic about Sanders' chances of retaking the field Week 2, though it's possible he could be hindered even if available. Boston Scott and Corey Clement remain on deck to fill Sanders' shoes if his injury lingers into Sunday, with Jason Huntley also around as an emergency option.