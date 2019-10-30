Sanders (shoulder) said that he expects to suit up for Sunday's game against the Bears, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Sanders was unable to practice Wednesday, but noted that he'll likely be back on the field for Thursday's session in some capacity. During Sunday's win over the Bills, the rookie running back reportedly aggravated a shoulder injury that dates back to his time at Penn State. While it's certainly good news that the 22-year-old has avoided a significant injury, the Eagles could take a cautious approach with him ahead of a Week 10 bye. If Sanders ends up sitting against the Bears, Darren Sproles (quadriceps) -- if cleared to play -- and Boston Scott would be candidates for change-of-pace roles behind Jordan Howard.