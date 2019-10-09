Eagles' Miles Sanders: In back seat for now
Sanders has seen fewer carries than Jordan Howard in recent weeks, but the team will continue to ride the hot hand, Daniel Gallen of Pennlive.com reports.
Head coach Doug Pederson admitted in his Monday press conference that Jordan Howard had seized the lead role in terms of carrying the ball for the Eagles but left the door open for Sanders down the road if he could get the hot hand. While the 22-year-old has not proven to be a capable three-down back to this point in the season, he remains an excellent bench option in most leagues due to his assured role in the passing game and the chance he ascends to a full-time gig via performance or injury. The second-round rookie has also shown explosive play-making ability so far this season and always has the upside to break a long one for a score.
