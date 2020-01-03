Eagles' Miles Sanders: In line to play Sunday
Sanders (ankle) plans to play Sunday against the Seahawks, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
We'll have to see if the Eagles officially list the running back as questionable for the team's playoff opener, or minus an injury designation, but Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia relays that at this stage Sanders feels good about where's he at in terms of "cutting and everything" after practicing Friday.
