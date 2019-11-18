Sanders carried the ball 11 times for 38 yards and caught two of four targets for nine yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Patriots.

Neither offense had much success, but the Eagles' running game in particular struggled with Sanders in the No. 1 spot. Jordan Howard's timetable to recover from his shoulder injury remains unclear, but the newly re-signed Jay Ajayi could be a bigger factor in Week 12 after not seeing a touch in this one. If Sanders does get another start next week, though, the rookie could make an impact against a Seattle defense that's in the bottom five in the league in rushing TDs allowed.