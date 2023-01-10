Sanders rushed 11 times for 33 yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Giants.
Sanders was able to suit up after being limited in practice by a knee issue, but he failed to make his usual impact. His 3.0 yards per carry represented his second-lowest mark of the season, and the Eagles seemingly didn't want to overwork him, as he only saw the field for 29 offensive snaps. It wasn't a triumphant conclusion to the season, but the fourth-year back nonetheless finished the year with career highs in rushing yards (1,269) and touchdowns (11). With the Eagles' win securing a first-round bye, Sanders could be back to full strength for the team's first playoff game.