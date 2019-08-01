Sanders, who injured his foot during Thursday's practice, is slated to undergo some tests, but Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer notes that the running back "seems fine."

Supporting that notion is that Sanders was spotted doing post-practice work Thursday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports. It's still possible that Sanders could be limited or sidelined the next time the Eagles practice, but at first glance, the running back appears to have avoided a major injury.