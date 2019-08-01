Eagles' Miles Sanders: Injures foot
Sanders, who injured his foot during Thursday's practice, is slated to undergo some tests, but Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer notes that the running back "seems fine."
Supporting that notion is that Sanders was spotted doing post-practice work Thursday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports. It's still possible that Sanders could be limited or sidelined the next time the Eagles practice, but at first glance, the running back appears to have avoided a major injury.
More News
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Exits Thursday's practice•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Standing out early in camp•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Easing into practice•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Cleared to practice•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Expected back for training camp•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Will not participate in minicamp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What's Patrick Mahomes' encore?
How will Patrick Mahomes follow one of the greatest seasons ever for an NFL quarterback?
-
Draft to stream QBs
Finding a quarterback on Draft Day is easy. Getting an undervalued quarterback to begin the...
-
QB Preview: State of the position
You can wait longer than ever to get a productive quarterback. Our Fantasy team tackles some...
-
Ranking each QB's weapons
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and even Philip Rivers could be values based on the strength...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Select Sanu
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gordon
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...