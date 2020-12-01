Sanders rushed six times for 15 yards and caught two of three targets for seven yards in Monday night's 23-17 loss to the Seahawks.

Sanders was hardly involved on a night Philadelphia threw the ball 46 times. In fact, the tailback barely topped quarterback Carson Wentz's five rushing attempts for his team's lead in the category. With minimal production through the air either, it was a forgetful display from Sanders, who easily set a new season low in scrimmage yards. The usually dynamic back will aim for a rebound effort in Week 13 versus a Packers defense that's been prone to allowing chunk plays to runners lately.