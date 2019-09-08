Eagles' Miles Sanders: Leads backfield in carries
Sanders carried 11 times for 25 yards and caught one of two targets for an additional two yards during Sunday's 32-27 win over the Redskins.
Sanders unexpectedly led the backfield in carries, with Jordan Howard and Darren Sproles receiving six and nine, respectively. Unfortunately, he did little on the ground outside of a 19-yard gain and wasn't quite as involved as a receiver as either of his two aforementioned teammates. While Sanders received plenty of work in his first NFL game, the Eagles appear to be deploying a true committee approach in the backfield at the moment. They should continue to go with the hot hand in next Sunday's road matchup against the Falcons.
