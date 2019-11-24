Eagles' Miles Sanders: Leads backfield
Sanders rushed the ball 12 times for 63 yards in the team's Week 12 loss to the Seahawks. He also added three receptions on five targets for 23 yards.
Sanders tallied 15 total touches, matching the highest mark of his rookie campaign. He was largely bottled up on the ground in the first half, but managed more than five yards on seven of his carries overall. Sanders also contributed in the passing game, and has now recorded at least three receptions in five of his last six contests. While Sanders appears to be gaining a foothold in the offense, Jordan Howard (shoulder) may be ready to return in Week 13 as the Eagles take on the Dolphins, complicating the touch distribution in the backfield once again.
More News
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Should lead Howard-less backfield•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: May garner lead role sans Howard•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Ineffective in lead role•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Should headline Week 11 backfield•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Could lead backfield if Howard sits•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Totals 73 scrimmage yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...