Sanders rushed the ball 12 times for 63 yards in the team's Week 12 loss to the Seahawks. He also added three receptions on five targets for 23 yards.

Sanders tallied 15 total touches, matching the highest mark of his rookie campaign. He was largely bottled up on the ground in the first half, but managed more than five yards on seven of his carries overall. Sanders also contributed in the passing game, and has now recorded at least three receptions in five of his last six contests. While Sanders appears to be gaining a foothold in the offense, Jordan Howard (shoulder) may be ready to return in Week 13 as the Eagles take on the Dolphins, complicating the touch distribution in the backfield once again.