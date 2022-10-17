Sanders rushed 18 times for 71 yards and a touchdown while catching his lone target for one yard in Sunday's 26-17 win over Dallas.

Sanders bounced back from a down game last week with an encouraging effort on national television. The 25-year-old finished with 12 more carries than the next Philadelphia running back (Kenneth Gainwell), confirming his prime fantasy status as the lead back on a dynamic offense. Fantasy managers will have to find a replacement for the RB1 heading into the Eagles' upcoming bye week. Sanders and his 105/485/4 rushing line will return rejuvenated for a Week 8 matchup against the Steelers on Oct. 30.