Sanders should be a greater part of the Eagles' game plan in Week 14 against the Saints, Nick Fierro of The Morning Call reports.

Coach Doug Pederson told the press before practice Wednesday morning that the Eagles would try to establish the run game in order to open things up for Jalen Hurts as he makes his first NFL start. Pederson later added that short passes and screens would also help the rookie signal-caller get into rhythm, implying even more work for Sanders. The 23-year-old has not seen more than 10 rushes or three targets over his past two outings, so any additional touches will be welcome to his fantasy managers, especially in a matchup with a Saints defense that has allowed the fewest touchdowns and second-fewest total yards to running backs this season.