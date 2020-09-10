Sanders (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
After head coach Doug Pederson labeled him as day-to-day earlier this week, Sanders has proceeded to turn in back-to-back limited practices. Ideally, Sanders will practice fully Friday to clear up some of the concern about his availability for Sunday's game at Washington, but even another limited showing wouldn't close the door on him playing in the season opener. The bigger question is what kind of workload and snap count Sanders might receive Sunday after the hamstring issue cost him significant time during training camp. Boston Scott and Corey Clement (quadriceps) -- who was also limited in Thursday's practice -- are next in line for reps out of the Philadelphia backfield if Sanders ends up sitting out this weekend or faces any sort of restriction with his use.
