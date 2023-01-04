Sanders (knee) was limited at Wednesday's walk-through practice.
Sanders seems to be a step ahead of last week, when he followed a DNP/LP/FP practice regimen due to a knee injury. It didn't stop him from pacing the Eagles backfield this past Sunday against the Saints, as he played 22 of 55 offensive snaps and had 12 carries for 61 yards. Meanwhile, Boston Scott (18 snaps) and Kenneth Gainwell (15 snaps) combined for four touches for 23 yards from scrimmage. Assuming he progresses as the week goes on and is able to suit up for Sunday's game versus the Giants, Sanders again will be Philly's leading runner, especially with the NFC East title and No. 1 seed in the NFC still undecided.