Sanders (knee) was limited in practice Thursday.
After sitting out Wednesday due to a knee issue, Sanders was seen working as the top running back in drills one day later, with Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and Trey Sermon next in line for reps, according to Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Sanders also appeared to be running fine, per Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia, but he seemingly still has some work to do to get back to all activity. Ultimately, Friday's injury report with unveil if Sanders has a designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Saints.
