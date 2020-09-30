Sanders (glute) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
After sitting out the Eagles' season opener due to a hamstring issue, Sanders has been a workhorse for the team, totaling 45 touches for 238 yards from scrimmage and one TD over the last two games. Meanwhile, the reserve RB combo of Boston Scott and Corey Clement has combined for 13 touches during that stretch. With another injury to his glute in tow, Sanders nonetheless was able to get in some work Wednesday. He'll look to increase his activity level as the week continues.
