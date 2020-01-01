Play

Sanders (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Wednesday's session was a walk-through, so what Sanders is able to do once the team takes the field Thursday will be more telling with regard to the running back's chances of suiting up for Sunday's playoff contest against the Seahawks. Per Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site, the team is hopeful that Sanders will be able go this weekend. If Sanders ends up limited or even sits out Sunday, added backfield touches would be available for Boston Scott and Jordan Howard.

