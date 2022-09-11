Sanders rushed 13 times for 96 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for nine yards in the Eagles' 38-35 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Sanders was outpaced in carries only by his quarterback, as Jalen Hurts rushed a whopping 17 times overall. Otherwise, Sanders was the clear-cut pace setter among himself and backfield mates Kenneth Gainwell (five carries) and Boston Scott (four carries). The distribution offers some clarity to fantasy managers for the time being with respect to the Eagles backfield, and Sanders' strong performance, which included a one-yard touchdown run, also lends credence to the notion he should enjoy lead-back status again in a Week 2 home matchup versus the Vikings on Monday night, Sept. 19.