Sanders (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Sanders appears to have made the most of Philadelphia's bye week, as he now looks on track to retake the field during Sunday's divisional matchup against the Giants. A knee injury had sidelined the second-year running back since Week 6. Sanders normally serves as a three-down weapon in the Eagles' offense, but it's possible that the team could opt to ease him back into action by utilizing Boston Scott in a slightly expanded rotational role.