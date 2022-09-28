Sanders (hip) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Sanders has tended to injuries in three-plus seasons as a pro, but a hip issue hasn't been one of them. Still, he managed some reps to begin prep for a Week 4 matchup with the Jaguars, and he'll have two more opportunities to get back to all activity before the Eagles potentially hand him a designation for that contest. On the season, Sanders has easily paced the Eagles backfield, earning 51 touches to Kenneth Gainwell's 13 and Boston Scott's (rib) 11 through three games.
