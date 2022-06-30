As he heads into the final year of his rookie contract, Sanders -- who has played in 12 games in each of his last two seasons -- is striving for more consistency, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

With that in mind, the 2019 second-rounder noted that in order to achieve more consistency, he "need(s) opportunities." In his 12 games during the 2021 campaign, Sanders didn't score a TD, but he parlayed his 137 rushing attempts into an average of 5.5 yards per carry while chipping in 26 catches on 34 targets. This coming season, the Penn State product remains the Eagles' top backfield option, with returnees Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and Jason Huntley in the mix for complementary work. In that context, staying healthy will be crucial with regard to Sanders achieving his goal of steadier touches in the Philadelphia offense in 2022, and as training camp approaches, the 25-year-old has no reported injury concerns.