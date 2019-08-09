Sanders carried the ball three times for three yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Titans.

The Eagles deployed a true backfield committee in their preseason opener, with five different RBs getting either three or four carries, but Sanders may have been the least impressive of the bunch. The rookie still has plenty of upside given his athleticism and the investment the team made in him as a second-round pick, but Sanders will need to show more than this if he wants to overtake Jordan Howard at the top of the depth chart.