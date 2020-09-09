Sanders (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Sanders missed a substantial amount of training camp due to what was initially called a lower-body injury, but is now being listed as a hamstring issue. Coach Doug Pederson said earlier today that the Eagles will likely continue to be cautious with Sanders, per Grant Paulsen of The Athletic, so even if he's active for Sunday's tilt against Washington it looks as though a snap count could be in the cards. Boston Scott and Corey Clement will pick up the slack if Sanders does end up limited at all Week 1.
