Eagles' Miles Sanders: May garner lead role sans Howard
Sanders is expected to see the majority of the touches out of the backfield Sunday against the Seahawks with Jordan Howard (shoulder) unlikely to play, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriots-News reports.
Howard is officially listed as questionable for the contest, but he's expected to be inactive for a second straight game after failing to practice fully at any point this week. Assuming that's the case, Sanders looms as the next man up on the depth chart, though his role on offense may not be quite as sizable as it was in the Week 11 loss to the Patriots. Sanders played 85 percent of the offensive snaps in that contest but managed only 47 total yards on 15 touches, while backup Boston Scott took seven carries for 26 yards. Even if Scott doesn't cut into his workload, Sanders could be threatened by Jay Ajayi, who coach Doug Pederson noted will likely see action in Week 12 after logging zero snaps in his season debut versus New England.
More News
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Ineffective in lead role•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Should headline Week 11 backfield•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Could lead backfield if Howard sits•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Totals 73 scrimmage yards•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Puts in full practice Thursday•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Back on the field Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football picks, rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 injury report: Niners fine?
As Fantasy managers face crucial Week 12 matchups, a bunch of important NFL players are either...
-
Week 12 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 12 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...