Sanders is expected to see the majority of the touches out of the backfield Sunday against the Seahawks with Jordan Howard (shoulder) unlikely to play, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriots-News reports.

Howard is officially listed as questionable for the contest, but he's expected to be inactive for a second straight game after failing to practice fully at any point this week. Assuming that's the case, Sanders looms as the next man up on the depth chart, though his role on offense may not be quite as sizable as it was in the Week 11 loss to the Patriots. Sanders played 85 percent of the offensive snaps in that contest but managed only 47 total yards on 15 touches, while backup Boston Scott took seven carries for 26 yards. Even if Scott doesn't cut into his workload, Sanders could be threatened by Jay Ajayi, who coach Doug Pederson noted will likely see action in Week 12 after logging zero snaps in his season debut versus New England.