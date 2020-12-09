Eagles head coach Doug Pederson implied Wednesday that Sanders could be a greater part of the game plan Week 14 against the Saints while sharing the backfield with new starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, Geoff Mosher of 97.5 The Fanatic Philadelphia reports. "In order to get [Hurts] success, you gotta attempt and try to establish a little bit of the run game, and he can be a part of that," Pederson said of his plans for the new signal-caller.

In addition to making the run game a greater priority, Pederson also said that he would like to script in more "easy completions" for Hurts, such as screen passes. Both of those items would seem to point to Sanders picking up more work, though No. 2 running back Boston Scott likely won't disappear from the game plan either. Sanders hasn't drawn more than 10 rushes or three targets over his past two outings, so any additional touches he might get would be a welcome sight for his fantasy managers. The matchup with the Saints isn't an ideal spot for Sanders to turn in a breakout game, however, as New Orleans has allowed the fewest touchdowns and second-fewest total yards to running backs this season.