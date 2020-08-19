Sanders is considered "week to week" with an unspecified lower-body injury, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Everything coming out of Eagles camp to date has fed the breakout hype surrounding Sanders, who enters his second pro season as the clear leader of the Philadelphia backfield. This injury should temporarily slow down the enthusiasm, though John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports the issue is "not too serious" and shouldn't keep Sanders out for Week 1 at Washington. If things were to take a turn for the worse, it likely would be Boston Scott and Corey Clement handling most of the backfield snaps in the season opener. The Eagles might also consider a veteran RB signing, something that was discussed earlier this offseason but never ended up happening. In any case, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network supports the notion that Sanders' injury isn't serious.