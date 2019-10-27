Sanders is slated for an MRI on his shoulder Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In the wake of the shoulder injury suffered Sunday at Buffalo, Sanders said afterward that X-rays came back "fine," per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. While Sanders seems to have avoided any fractures or dislocations, the MRI will reveal the extent of any ligament or soft-tissue injuries. Prior to his departure in the third quarter Sunday, he totaled six touches for 118 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD.