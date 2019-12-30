Sanders (ankle) will undergo testing Monday to evaluate what is believed to be a "pretty decent sprain", Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

The Eagles are optimistic it isn't a high ankle sprain, but that doesn't mean Sanders will be ready for Sunday's game against Seattle in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The rookie initially tried to play through the injury during Sunday's 34-17 win over the Giants, but he ended up missing the entire second half, which contributed to Boston Scott piling up 138 yards and three touchdowns on 23 touches. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Sanders will have an MRI on Monday.