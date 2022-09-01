Coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday that Sanders (hamstring) has no return timetable but is "feeling better every day," Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Sirianni said he is "hopeful" about Sanders' health, per Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia, but it's nonetheless concerning that the running back hasn't practiced since mid-August. The 25-year-old now has just 10 days to get healthy ahead of Sept. 11's season-opener against the Lions. The Eagles likely rely on a backfield split between Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott if Sanders isn't ready for Week 1.