Sanders (knee) is expected to sit out Thursday's game against the Giants, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

The Eagles are still awaiting the results of Sanders' MRI, though Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he's likely to miss a week or two. Boston Scott stands to draw the start at running back, with Corey Clement working as his backup, if Sanders is indeed forced to miss Thursday's divisional matchup. Philadelphia will also likely be without Zach Ertz (ankle) for at least a handful of games.