Sanders (knee) doesn't seem likely to play in Sunday's game against Washington, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Sanders was added to the injury report Thursday and held out of practice Friday. If he doesn't play Sunday night, the Eagles will be left with Boston Scott, Corey Clement and Jason Huntley in the backfield. Scott has made five starts for the Eagles over the past two seasons, averaging 10.6 carries and 3.0 targets in those games.