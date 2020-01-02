Play

Sanders (ankle) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sanders' activity in practice needs to be monitored in the Eagles' final session of the week Friday, but Zach Berman of The Athletic puts forth the notion that the Eagles are simply "being cautious" with Sanders. In a similar vein, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia inferred from coach Doug Pederson's press conference Wednesday that the running back will play in Sunday's wild-card game against the Seahawks. It does, however, seem likely that Sanders will be officially listed as questionable for the contest.

