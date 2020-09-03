Sanders (lower body) is expected to be available for Sept. 13's season-opener against Washington, Paul Domowitch of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sanders has missed a substantial amount of training camp due to a lower body injury, but reports have been consistently optimistic about his chances of suiting up Week 1. The 23-year-old will function as the lead dog in Philadelphia's backfield if he's indeed available against Washington, but until he resumes practicing without restrictions the possibility of a snap count can't be ruled out. Boston Scott and Corey Clement would be in line for increased snaps if Sanders ends up limited in any capacity.