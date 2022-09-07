Sanders (hamstring) likely will be a limited practice participant Wednesday but appears on track to start Sunday in Detroit, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Speaking before Wednesday's practice, coach Nick Sirianni said his level of concern about Sanders' hamstring injury isn't high, pe Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. It's nonetheless worth monitoring Sanders' participation throughout the week, as hamstring injuries always carry the possibility of a setback even if his limitations in practice are mostly out of caution. The Eagles have Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell and Trey Sermon behind him.