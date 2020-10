Sanders (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Unable to practice in any capacity this week, Sanders will hope to make it back on the field after the Eagles go on bye in Week 9. Boston Scott is in line for most of the backfield work Sunday night, coming off a Week 7 performance with 92 total yards and a game-winning TD catch on 69 percent snap share.