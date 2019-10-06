Sanders rushed nine times for 15 yards and caught four of five targets for 49 more in Sunday's 31-6 win over the Jets.

Sanders worked in a timeshare with Jordan Howard, who gained 62 yards on 13 carries. Howard was the guy who got the call from one yard out in the first quarter and converted a touchdown. Sanders is still searching for his first career touchdown while Howard has scored five in the last three weeks, relegating the rookie to the clear No. 2 role in Philadelphia's backfield from a fantasy standpoint.