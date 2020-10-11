Sanders rushed for 80 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns in Week 5 against the Steelers. He added two receptions for 19 yards.

Sanders delivered the Eagles' best offensive play of the game, breaking free for a 74-yard touchdown just before the end of the first quarter. He was largely smothered otherwise, though he also found the end zone in the second quarter on a one-yard score. Since missing the team's Week 1 contest against Washington, Sanders has topped 95 total yards in three of four games. He'll look to add to that in a tough Week 6 matchup against the Ravens.