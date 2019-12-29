Play

Sanders suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Giants.

After making a catch in the first quarter, Sanders appeared hobbled and convened with the training staff for a spell. He returned to action but eventually was examined in the sideline tent before limping to the locker room, per Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal. Sanders was called questionable to return by the Eagles, but if he doesn't he'll finish Week 17 with nine carries for 52 yards and three receptions (on five targets) for minus-1 yard. In Sanders' stead, Jordan Howard and Boston Scott will pick up the slack out of the backfield.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends