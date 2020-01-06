Play

Sanders suffered an MCL sprain during Sunday's playoff loss to the Seahawks, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Sanders, who had been dealing with an ankle sprain leading up to the contest, was able to tough things out Sunday and won't need surgery to address his knee issue. With a full recovery expected, Sanders is in line to be ready to go once Philadelphia's OTAs commence. It remains to be seen who'll join him in the team's backfield next season -- Sanders and Boston Scott are the only two backs under contract for 2020 -- but the 2019 second-rounder now appears entrenched as the Eagles' top running back.

More News
Our Latest Stories