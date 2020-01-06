Eagles' Miles Sanders: Played through MCL sprain
Sanders suffered an MCL sprain during Sunday's playoff loss to the Seahawks, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Sanders, who had been dealing with an ankle sprain leading up to the contest, was able to tough things out Sunday and won't need surgery to address his knee issue. With a full recovery expected, Sanders is in line to be ready to go once Philadelphia's OTAs commence. It remains to be seen who'll join him in the team's backfield next season -- Sanders and Boston Scott are the only two backs under contract for 2020 -- but the 2019 second-rounder now appears entrenched as the Eagles' top running back.
More News
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Won't require offseason surgery•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Compiles 77 total yards in loss•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Cleared to play•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: In line to play Sunday•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Returning to practice Friday•
-
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Expects to practice Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
1/6 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the impact of Mike McCarthy on the Cowboys offense...
-
Stealing Signals: NFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC North.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge divisional lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...