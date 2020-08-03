Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley believes Sanders is ready for a large workload, Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP reports. "I don't think you have to be careful with [Sanders]," Staley said. He is one of those guys where it is hard to get a hit on him. If you got a guy that can make people miss and is kind of special like Miles, the injury percentage goes down."

There's been discussion about the Eagles signing Devonta Freeman or another veteran running back, but it hasn't happened so far. The team appears ready to open camp with only Boston Scott, Corey Clement and a trio of undrafted young players behind Sanders in the backfield. The second-round pick held up to large workloads toward the end of his rookie season, averaging 15.7 carries for 71.7 yards and 4.2 catches for 34.2 yards (plus four TDS) over a six-game stretch that included four outings with snap share above 80 percent. Coach Doug Pederson has typically preferred committee backfields, but his current roster hints at a greater degree of dependence on one running back, namely Sanders.