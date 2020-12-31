The Eagles added Sanders to their Week 17 injury report after he was a limited participant at Thursday's practice due to a knee issue.

Considering Sanders wasn't included on the initial report released Wednesday, he may have picked up the injury at some point during Thursday's practice. Head coach Doug Pederson should provide some clarity on the matter Friday, but with the Eagles having been eliminated from playoff contention, Sanders could be at risk of sitting out Sunday's season finale versus Washington if there's any concern about the health of his knee. Boston Scott is the next man up at running back behind Sanders.